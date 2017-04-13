Joe Scarborough praises Trump’s flip flops: He is finally doing what we’ve been hoping he would do

Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski (Screenshot)

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Thursday praised President Donald Trump for apparently shifting several of his policy positions.

“A lot of shifts yesterday, but I can’t think of one shift that actually went in the wrong direction,” he remarked. “All things that he said over the past two years that have scared us and now the shift. And maybe it’s a day shift, but it’s a shift.”

Yesterday, Trump reversed two of his major campaign talking points. The president said China was not a currency manipulator and expressed support for the NATO alliance. He has also been more critical of Russia following a Syrian chemical weapons attack.

Guest Richard Haass warned that Trump’s “seismic shifts” could themselves cause problems. “But still you are right. These are shifts going in the right direction.”

“We are only looking at trend lines,” Scarborough said, “and it’s a brief trend line but there is no doubt that Donald Trump is finally doing what we’ve been hoping and America has been hoping he would do and that is work with the very able people that he was appointed. The National Security Council is not Steve Bannon’s play yard.”

