Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Karma’s a b*tch, Ivanka!’: The internet cheers after Trump’s daughter greeted by jeers in Germany

Travis Gettys

25 Apr 2017 at 10:58 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (Photo: Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock)

Ivanka Trump was greeted with jeers at the W20 conference in Germany after praising her father as a “tremendous champion” of families — and social media users savored the schadenfreude.

The president’s eldest daughter took part Tuesday in the international conference on women’s issues, but the crowd booed and hissed when she touted President Donald Trump’s support for women.

Twitter users had a lot of questions about her role on the overseas trip.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Congrats on not committing sex crimes’: Internet roasts Trump’s ‘historic accomplishments’ in 100 days
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+