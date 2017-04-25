‘Karma’s a b*tch, Ivanka!’: The internet cheers after Trump’s daughter greeted by jeers in Germany

Ivanka Trump (Photo: Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock)

Ivanka Trump was greeted with jeers at the W20 conference in Germany after praising her father as a “tremendous champion” of families — and social media users savored the schadenfreude.

The president’s eldest daughter took part Tuesday in the international conference on women’s issues, but the crowd booed and hissed when she touted President Donald Trump’s support for women.

Twitter users had a lot of questions about her role on the overseas trip.

I would like an accounting on the cost for this Trump's trip. It is invaluable to Ivanka and her businesses -… https://t.co/fveP5kkO8e — Linda K. Morse (@Kate1347) April 25, 2017

Ivanka is out of her league here. She doesn't know anything about government policy. And she is not a good role model for women. https://t.co/AX6CllUwaA — DeeTruth (@2tuckerd) April 25, 2017

@LawyerRogelio Seeing Ivanka on stage with real policy making women is a joke and embarrassing. Why is she there? I suppose if Tillerson can be SOS…wth? — bluedog (@bluedog28886767) April 25, 2017

Why is Ivanka Trump in Germany? We did not elect her too did We? I did not know it was a package deal!!! — Erin Coleman (@Erincol11) April 25, 2017

I was against Ivanka going to Germany, but if all countries cont. to invite then grill her and boo, I'm on board. https://t.co/rq3sqbuEBb — Ellen Miller (@VPace) April 25, 2017

While dudebros were harassing Chelsea, the German press had ask Ivanka the questions our press should be asking TL her face. https://t.co/dCOlC9cDPP — Yardyspice (@ABlackTweeter) April 25, 2017

@ABC ivanka deserves it, she chooses to paint trump in this fairytale light. He treats women like garbage or objects. He brags about it! — Danette Bramlette (@gmail_danette) April 25, 2017

What barriers could Ivanka Trump, person who was raised in a literal golden tower, have? Please explain this to me, world. https://t.co/EahqPrs1QR — Rue (@RueRants) April 25, 2017

Ivanka Trump grew up and was 'enabled to thrive as a woman'.

If i had billions of dollars, i would be enabled to thrive as a woman too.. — Matthew Geddes (@MGeddes16) April 25, 2017

Let's end the fiction that Trump & Ivanka are good business people; they started out as millionaires which allows for a lot of mistakes! — Wayne Williams (@WayneWi20770958) April 25, 2017

Ivanka, you are embarrassing yourself and America. Quit. https://t.co/hhOlCfkSB2 — charlotte johnson (@charj3006) April 25, 2017

These poor white women in the middle of America rly think Ivanka Trump cares about them pic.twitter.com/n8OxkaZ7DW — SOSA (@youngikea) April 25, 2017

@IvankaTrump How does it feel to get boooo.. reality check Ivanka your Dad doesn't work for women's right .. enough with these ridiculous claims … — Anik (@anik1968) April 25, 2017

@NARAL Ivanka took her white privilege overseas & got booed? She doesn't represent all women in the U.S.. She only represents her dictator daddy. — Michele Martindill (@Docsociology4) April 25, 2017

Here's a fun thought: Merkel invited Ivanka to the summit so she could embarrass herself and be mocked. Cunningly passive aggressive. https://t.co/S6AgVJQwxI — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 25, 2017