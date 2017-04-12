Trump surrogate says Trump’s own adviser being a Russian agent isn’t evidence of ‘collusion’

Kayleigh McEnany went on CNN on Wednesday to defend President Donald Trump from charges that he and his presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government.

While talking about Carter Page — a former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser whom the FBI is investigating for being a Russian agent — McEnany acknowledged that it seems that Page has done work for the Russian government, but countered that there’s no way Trump could have known that at the time he named him a top foreign policy adviser.

“I don’t think it’s evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia at all,” she said. “He was a brief adviser on the campaign, and the campaign [was] trying to distance themselves from him.”

It was then pointed out to McEnany that when Trump was asked to list his foreign policy advisers during the 2016 presidential campaign, Carter Page was one of the first names Trump mentioned.

“But look, I don’t think we have any evidence to suggest that President Trump knew that this guy was a foreign agent, and he wanted him on his campaign because he wanted to collude with Russia,” he said. “That is another step that you have to make, and I don’t think there are facts there to show that.”

Watch the whole segment below.