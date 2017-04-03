Quantcast

Michele Bachmann: FBI listening in on Trump staffer Russian calls is ‘1000 times worse than Watergate’

Tom Boggioni

03 Apr 2017 at 21:51 ET                   
Then-Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) during a CNN interview on July 15, 2014.

Saying, “I think most Americans haven’t even heard of this story yet,” former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann (R-MN) said that the FBI listening in on President Donald Trump’s staffers talking to Russians during the 2016 campaign is “worse than Watergate.”

Speaking with USA Radio host Rusty Humphries on Monday, the former lawmaker — who chose to step down in 2015 — echoed Trump’s Twitter complaints that the media should be covering the surveillance and not the Trump-Russia connection, reports Western Journalism.

“This is a thousand times worse than Watergate,” Bachmann told Humphries. “This is the only thing the press should be talking about for the next month.”

“This is against the law. What the Obama administration did is surveil Americans citizens for political purposes to hurt the Trump campaign politically,” Bachmann asserted, leaving out that the intelligence agencies picked up the Trump aides when listening in on Russian conversations.

Bachmann accused the Obama administration of being ‘bold and lawless,” before adding that she thinks Democrats are asking for hearings on the “fake news” about Russian involvement to keep the Justice Department from looking at “high officials in the Obama administration,” who could end up in jail.

According to the former congresswoman, “most Americans haven’t even heard of this story yet, but this makes Watergate pale,” before she helpfully added, “Remember we had a president of the United States resign over Watergate.”

You can listen to the audio here.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
