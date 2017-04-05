Mike Flynn’s son lashes out after Bannon’s demotion — and questions Trump’s desire to fight ‘radical Islam’

Michael Flynn Jr., left, with his father Michael Flynn (Screen cap).

Michael Flynn Jr., the son of former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, lashed out at his father’s successor on Twitter Tuesday.

Reacting to the news that top Trump political strategist Steve Bannon had been removed from the National Security Council, Flynn Jr. attacked current National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster by noting that he wouldn’t even say the words “radical Islam.”

“Fact 1: Flynn/Bannon most loyal to DJT (both out at NSC),” he wrote on Twitter. “Fact 2: McMaster wont say ‘Radical Islam.'”

Flynn Jr. then went on to question whether the White House is really serious about “defeating our enemy.”

Flynn and Bannon were often seen as on the same side in the power struggle on the National Security Council, as reports have claimed they both butted heads with more traditional foreign policy hands, such as Defense Secretary James Mattis. If Flynn Jr.’s tweet is any indication, he seems to believe that the establishment foreign policy forces in the White House are winning the power struggle.