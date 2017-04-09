Quantcast

‘Millions can die’: Rep. Lieu warns Trump he’s on the verge of getting us into a war with Syria and N. Korea

Tom Boggioni

09 Apr 2017 at 10:09 ET                   
Pres. Donald Trump and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-CA (Composite image)

Noting that President Donald Trump has sent a U.S. aircraft carrier-led strike toward the Korean Peninsula, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) warned the suddenly war-mongering president that he is putting millions of lives at risk because North Korea has nukes.

Lieu, who has become one of Trump’s most vocal critics on everything from his hidden tax returns to his campaign’s involvement with Russian agents, became alarmed Saturday night after it was reported that the U.S. Navy is in the process of sending ships toward North Korea as a “show of force.”

Writing on Twitter, Lieu, stated, “Note to @POTUS: Unlike Syria, N. Korea has nukes & can rain down artillery on S. Korea. You mess up and millions can die on Korean Peninsula.”

Lieu’s tweet came after he criticized Trump’s attack on Syria which the California congressman called a “failure,” because it didn’t stop Syria from continuing bombing runs.

“If objective of US strike was to stop #Assad from launching attacks from the base that was struck, then US failed,” Lieu tweeted.

The House member combined the Syria attack with the North Korea saber rattling, saying Trump is putting U.S. troops in harm’s way.

Lieu’s tweets can be read below:

