Morning Joe mocks Trump for bragging about election win: ‘Did he mention his 34 percent approval?’

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough mocked President Donald Trump for continuing to brag about his election win — nearly five months after it happened — as his polls numbers sink into the abyss.

The president told a gathering of construction workers Tuesday that he’d overcome expectations to win the Electoral College, and the “Morning Joe” hosts ridiculed his petty boasts.

“President Trump, dealing with two foreign policy crises (in Syria and North Korea), Washington gridlock and historically low poll numbers,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Scarborough cut her off and asked Trump had mentioned his 34 percent approval rating during the speech to the North America’s Building Trades Union (NABTU) legislative conference.

“I’m just curious, because we only showed one clip of it, you know, they say sometimes you take one part of a clip out, and if he did talk about the 34 percent approval rating, I think it would be only fair for us to put that part up,” Scarborough said.

He called out to the show’s producer, and asked him to find a clip of Trump talking about his historically low approval ratings.

“Did Trump bring up the 34 percent approval rating in that speech?” Scarborough asked. “Do we have a transcript of that?”

The producer said staffers were poring through the speech but hadn’t found where Trump discussed his sinking poll numbers.

“Well, listen, if we do get the part of the speech where he talks about his 34 percent approval rating, we will play it for you all because we don’t want to be fake news,” Scarborough said. “We want to be as complete and accurate as possible.”