New GOP Russia probe leader ‘still has not seen’ intel Nunes used to defend Trump wiretapping claims: Fox

K. Michael Conaway speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

The Republican lawmaker who is taking over the House Intelligence Committee investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election said this week that he has not seen the controversial evidence that got Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the committee’s chairman, in so much hot water.

On Thursday, Nunes announced that he was recusing himself from the Russia investigation and that Rep. K. Michael Conaway (R-TX) would be taking over the matter. The move came after the House Ethics Committee announced that “Nunes may have made unauthorized disclosures of classified information, in violation of House Rules, law, regulations, or other standards of conduct.”

Nunes has been accused of colluding with the White House to divert attention from the Russia investigation by working to bolster President Donald Trump’s claim that he was surveilled by the Obama administration.

Conaway told Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy on Thursday that he had not seen the intelligence documents that Nunes used as the basis for his suggestion that former National Security Adviser Susan Rice improperly asked for the names of Trump associates who appeared in intelligence reports.

“Since Conaway got the call last night, he still has not seen the documents that Nunes says he saw at the White House that made him so confident that members of the Trump transition team were inappropriately unmasked in U.S. intelligence agency reports,” Doocy said.

Watch the video report below from Fox News.