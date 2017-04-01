No, George Takei is not running for Congress against Devin Nunes

SINGAPORE - MAY 23: American actor and author, George Hosato Takei gestures on the red carpet during the Social Star Awards 2013 at Marina Bay Sands on May 23, 2013 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Actor and activist George Takei trolled the Internet on Friday night claiming he was planning on challenging House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) in 2018 — only to admit hours later that it was an April Fool’s joke.

Late Friday, the former Star Trek star announced on Twitter, “Well, the cat’s out of the bag it seems. Let’s do this!” followed by “#Takei2018” and a link to an interview where he stated that he and his partner were moving into Nunes’ district so he could challenge him for his seat in Congress.

“Well, I guess the jig is up,” said in an interview at the link.”With what is going on now in the country, I couldn’t stand by any longer merely as a citizen. I knew I had to take a bigger stand. So that’s why I’m running for Congress. My hope is to challenge Davin [sic] Nunes for his seat in 2018.”

Later, Takei admitted the story was a “gotcha,” tweeting, “No, I’m not running for Congress. Happy 4/1!” with an endorsement for Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Well, the cat’s out of the bag it seems. Let’s do this! #Takei2018 https://t.co/Wf7qvV1eXj — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2017