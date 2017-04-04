Noam Chomsky trashes GOP plan to revive Trumpcare: ‘Anything that will help people will be wiped out’

Noam Chomsky on Democracy Today -- (screen grab)

Distinguished linguist and commentator Noam Chomsky dismissed the efforts of the Republican Party to come up with a suitable replacement for the Affordable Care Act, saying compromises with the conservative wing will make the next version of Trumpcare worthless.

Appearing on Democracy Today, Chomsky was asked by host Amy Goodman if Trump might have a “Nixon goes to China moment” since he has in the past supported a single-payer health system.

“He’s extremely angry right now at the Freedom Caucus,” Goodman stated. “He can’t decide which is the villains in this much more, the Freedom Caucus or the Democrats.”

“I think they’ll probably revise it,” Chomsky replied. “And Trump is all over the place about what he believes. He’ll say anything that comes to mind at 3am. The people who are really setting the policy in the background, the Ryan ultra-right Republicans, they understand what they are doing.”

“They want to destroy any aspects of the healthcare system that are beneficial to the general public,” he continued. “Probably what will happen is the kind of compromise that is already being discussed, with states having the option to opt out from whatever the federal program is, which might satisfy the ultra-right Freedom Caucus. Make it even worse than the current Republican proposal.”

Noting that Kansas recently turned down expansion of Medicaid, Chomsky added, “Anything that will help people will be wiped out.”

Watch the video below via Democracy Today: