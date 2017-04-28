Quantcast

North Korea warns war ‘imminent’ after firing another failed missile: report

Sarah K. Burris

28 Apr 2017 at 17:41 ET                   
North Korea launched four ballistic missiles in March and many analysts fear the reclusive state could be preparing another nuclear or missile test (AFP Photo/)

North Korea fired another missile Friday, though, like others, the missile failed.

The launch came from “Bukchang in Pyeongannam-do (South Pyeongan Province)” the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a statement sent out from South Korea’s military. It landed in the Sea of Japan.

The Telegraph quotes reports saying war is “imminent.”

Thursday night in a Reuters interview, President Donald Trump warned he is “open to major, major conflict” with North Korea.

