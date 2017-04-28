North Korea warns war ‘imminent’ after firing another failed missile: report
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
North Korea fired another missile Friday, though, like others, the missile failed.
The launch came from “Bukchang in Pyeongannam-do (South Pyeongan Province)” the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a statement sent out from South Korea’s military. It landed in the Sea of Japan.
The Telegraph quotes reports saying war is “imminent.”
Thursday night in a Reuters interview, President Donald Trump warned he is “open to major, major conflict” with North Korea.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion