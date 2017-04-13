Officials push back on ‘wildly crazy’ report US is ready to launch preemptive strikes against North Korea

This picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 24, 2016 shows the underwater test-fire of a strategic submarine ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea on April 23, 2016 (AFP)

Multiple senior defense officials pushed back on an NBC News report indicating the U.S. may launch a preemptive strike against North Korea, calling the report “wildly wrong” and dangerous, Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin reports.

“Multiple senior defense officials say this report is ‘wildly wrong,’ ‘crazy,’” Griffin tweeted. “Pentagon pushing back on NBC report, [calling] it ‘extremely dangerous.’”

NBC News on Thursday reported the U.S. is “prepared to launch a preemptive strike with conventional weapons against North Korea” if the country launches a nuclear weapon test. Intelligence officials reportedly told NBC News the U.S. has “positioned two destroyers” near the North Korea test site.