Priebus: Congress will roll over and give Trump money for his wall because ‘he won overwhelmingly’

Appearing on Meet The Press, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus predicted that Congress will come around and fund President Donald Trump’s border wall because the he “won overwhelmingly” at the polls last November.

With Trump tweeting Sunday morning that Mexico will “eventually” be paying for the wall, his chief of staff said Congress will foot the bill.

Speaking with MSNBC host Chuck Todd, Priebus claimed that he has seen progress, with Congress coming around to funding the wall, and cited Trump’s “overwhelming” electoral victory as a big factor.

“I’m pretty confident we’re going to get something that is satisfactory to the president with regard to border security within current negotiations,” Priebus asserted. “We expect a massive increase in military spending and we expect money for border security in this bill. And it ought to be. Because the president won overwhelmingly. Everyone understands the border wall was part of it.”

Sunday morning Trump tweeted: “The Democrats don’t want money from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will stop drugs and very bad MS-13 gang members.”

He later added that Mexico would some day pay, writing, “Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall.”

Trump may have some difficulty with with getting Congress to go along, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that not one member of Congress who represents a border district supports his plan for the wall.

