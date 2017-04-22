Questions remain over Champs-Élysées attacker’s links to ISIS
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Two days after an attack on Paris’s Champs-Élysées that left one police officer dead, questions remain about the shooter, his ties to terrorism, and whether he had accomplices. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility about two hours after the attack, which took place on Paris’s Champs-Élysées avenue. A statement published by the terrorist group’s progaganda…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion