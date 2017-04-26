REVEALED: New GOP Trumpcare plan exempts Congress from losing key Obamacare protections
The newest version of the Republican health care bill would exempt lawmakers and their families from some of its most unpopular — and life-threatening — provisions.
The bill would allow states to repeal some provisions of the Affordable Care Act, such as protections covering people with pre-existing medical conditions and requiring insurance companies to pay for prescription drugs and mental health treatment.
But a GOP amendment would maintain those protections for members of Congress and their own families, reported Health Affairs Blog.
The amendment proposed by Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ) has helped gain the support of conservative lawmakers who believe that high-risk groups should pay more for coverage to drive down the cost of insurance premiums for others.
But moderate Republicans remain opposed to the current plan, and a Washington Post/ABC News found 70 percent of Americans want protections for pre-existing conditions to apply to all states.
“The best evidence yet that the new GOP repeal plan is a disaster for people’s health care is that the GOP exempted Members of Congress from living under it,” said Leslie Dach, director of the Protect Our Care Campaign.