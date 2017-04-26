Quantcast

REVEALED: New GOP Trumpcare plan exempts Congress from losing key Obamacare protections

Travis Gettys

26 Apr 2017 at 09:00 ET                   
Paul Ryan (CBS News)

The newest version of the Republican health care bill would exempt lawmakers and their families from some of its most unpopular — and life-threatening — provisions.

The bill would allow states to repeal some provisions of the Affordable Care Act, such as protections covering people with pre-existing medical conditions and requiring insurance companies to pay for prescription drugs and mental health treatment.

But a GOP amendment would maintain those protections for members of Congress and their own families, reported Health Affairs Blog.

The amendment proposed by Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ) has helped gain the support of conservative lawmakers who believe that high-risk groups should pay more for coverage to drive down the cost of insurance premiums for others.

But moderate Republicans remain opposed to the current plan, and a Washington Post/ABC News found 70 percent of Americans want protections for pre-existing conditions to apply to all states.

“The best evidence yet that the new GOP repeal plan is a disaster for people’s health care is that the GOP exempted Members of Congress from living under it,” said Leslie Dach, director of the Protect Our Care Campaign.

