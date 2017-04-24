San Antonio mayor blames poverty on ‘broken people’ who aren’t ‘in a relationship with their creator’

Mayor Ivy Taylor (Facebook)

The mayor of San Antonio told a group of conservative Christians that she believes poor people are responsible for their own poverty.

Mayor Ivy Taylor spoke earlier this month to the Christian Coalition, the successor to the nonprofit political organization founded by Pat Robertson, where the 46-year-old Democrat was asked to comment on “systemic causes of generational poverty, reported the Huffington Post.

“Since you’re with the Christian Coalition, I’ll go ahead and put it out there that to me, it’s broken people,” Taylor said. “People not being in a relationship with their creator and therefore not being in a good relationship with their families and their communities and not being productive members of society.”

Taylor conceded that she couldn’t address religious concerns as mayor, but she told the group that she tried to solve the problem through education.

“I am a born again Christian, a believer in Jesus Christ,” Taylor said. “I draw very heavily on that as far as the strength to do this job.”