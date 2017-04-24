Sarah Palin uses Marine vet who suffered PTSD in Iraq to bash college students

Sarah Palin (Fox News)

Sarah Palin posted a meme Monday morning on her Facebook page suggesting that only combat veterans deserved free college tuition.

The former half-term governor of Alaska and failed vice-presidential candidate posted the meme, which contrasts a group of protesters calling for free tuition and a young Marine smoking a cigarette, on her personal social media page.

“Want free college tuition,… ?” the caption reads. “Earn it.”

The photo of demonstrators came from a 2013 protest at Cooper Union for the Advancement for Science and Art, which had ended its 155-year tradition of free tuition to the New York City-based college.

James Blake Miller gained famed as the “Marlboro man” after his photo was published in 2004 by the Los Angeles Times following the Second Battle of Fallujah.

Miller, now 32, received a medical discharge from the Marine Corps in 2005 after blacking out while assisting in Hurricane Katrina recovery due to post-traumatic stress issues related to his combat experience in Iraq.

The meme shared by Palin has circulated for years on right-wing websites and social media pages.

Palin made news last week for her visit to the Oval Office to meet President Donald Trump, along with rock performers Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.