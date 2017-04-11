Quantcast

Sean Spicer: ‘Hitler didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons’

David Edwards

11 Apr 2017 at 14:18 ET                   
Sean Spicer (screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer asserted on Tuesday that Adolf Hitler had never used “chemical weapons.”

During Tuesday’s White House press conference about Russia’s support of Syria, Spicer was asked why the White House expected that Russian President Vladimir Putin to drop support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“Someone as despicable as Hitler didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said. “You have to ask yourself if you are Russia, is this a country and a regime you want to align yourself with?”

Later in the briefing, Spicer was given a chance to correct the record about Hitler’s use of deadly gas on Jews in concentration camps.

“He was not using his gas on his own people the same way Assad was,” the press secretary explained.

Watch the video below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
