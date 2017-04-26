‘See you in the Supreme Court!’: Trump vows to challenge ruling on sanctuary cities

Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump vowed a Supreme Court challenge to a federal court ruling striking down his executive order to punish so-called “sanctuary cities.”

U.S. District Judge William Orrick III of the 9th Circuit Court blocked Trump’s Jan. 25 executive order withholding federal funds from cities that offer safe harbor to undocumented immigrants.

The White House issued a statement late Tuesday attacking Orrick as “an unelected judge” from San Francisco, and referred to the 2015 murder of Kate Steinle by an undocumented immigrant in that city.

Trump issued his own statement Wednesday morning on his personal Twitter account.

First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

He then cited an inaccurate claim made in February by Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, who claimed the 9th District Court of Appeals was the most overturned in the nation.

Out of our very big country, with many choices, does everyone notice that both the "ban" case and now the "sanctuary" case is brought in … — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

…the Ninth Circuit, which has a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80%). They used to call this "judge shopping!" Messy system. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

The 9th Circuit’s reversal rate is higher than average, at 79 percent, which places it behind the 6th Circuit (87 percent reversal rate) and 11th Circuit (85 percent).