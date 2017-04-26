Quantcast

‘See you in the Supreme Court!’: Trump vows to challenge ruling on sanctuary cities

Travis Gettys

26 Apr 2017 at 06:28 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump vowed a Supreme Court challenge to a federal court ruling striking down his executive order to punish so-called “sanctuary cities.”

U.S. District Judge William Orrick III of the 9th Circuit Court blocked Trump’s Jan. 25 executive order withholding federal funds from cities that offer safe harbor to undocumented immigrants.

The White House issued a statement late Tuesday attacking Orrick as “an unelected judge” from San Francisco, and referred to the 2015 murder of Kate Steinle by an undocumented immigrant in that city.

Trump issued his own statement Wednesday morning on his personal Twitter account.

“First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings,” Trump tweeted. “See you in the Supreme Court!”

He then cited an inaccurate claim made in February by Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, who claimed the 9th District Court of Appeals was the most overturned in the nation.

The 9th Circuit’s reversal rate is higher than average, at 79 percent, which places it behind the 6th Circuit (87 percent reversal rate) and 11th Circuit (85 percent).

