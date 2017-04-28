‘Send help’: Wealthy music fans revolt over ‘refugee camp conditions’ at luxury Bahamas festival

Luggage is distributed to ticket holder at Fyre Festival (Twitter/William N. Finley IV)

A luxury music festival in the Bahamas has turned into a “complete disaster” after fans discovered a poorly organized event with little security and “refugee camp conditions.”

Tickets to the Fyre Festival cost between $1,000 and $12,000 and included a flight from Miami and a stay in a “geodesic dome,” reported the BBC.

But wealthy music fans instead found they would be staying in disaster relief tents, although many of those were only partially constructed, and the catered meals they were promised turned out to be bread, cheese and salad served in styrofoam containers.

The festival was organized by rapper Ja Rule and entrepreneur Billy McFarland, who also founded the elite Magnises club for millennials that similarly ended in calls for refunds, and promoted by supermodels including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid.

Early report is that many of the tents aren't assembled. Here's their tropical private island owned by Escobar! #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/TNzBDbNAUJ — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 27, 2017

Festival goers were promised yacht rides, yoga and kayaking, along with performances by about two dozen artists, but instead they spent their time trying to find stolen property and flights home.

Organizers provided lockers, but no locks, and ticket holders had personal property, including their money and passports stolen, and many fans frantically searched for ways to recharge their phones to call out for help.

This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Other fans arrived on the island of Exumas without their luggage, due to mixups through the charter flight service, and all incoming flights to the music festival were canceled Thursday.

Some fans have been able to find flights back to the U.S., but others remain stranded.

Organizers promised to refund ticket costs and other expenses to fans.

Headliners Blink-182 pulled out of the festival Thursday, but other acts scheduled to perform this weekend include Pusha-T, Migos, Disclosure, Major Lazer and Kaytranada.