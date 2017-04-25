Quantcast

Shep Smith: It looks like the White House is trying to ‘cover up’ the ‘unprecedented’ Flynn scandal

Eric W. Dolan

25 Apr 2017 at 15:45 ET                   
Fox News' Shep Smith (Screenshot)

Fox News host Shepard Smith on Tuesday said the White House’s actions made it look like it was engaged in a “cover up.”

The leaders of the House Oversight Committee said earlier in the day that former national security adviser Mike Flynn appeared to have violated federal law by receiving payments from Russian organizations and the government of Turkey.

“The situation is unprecedented,” Smith said. “Never in American history has a man so close to the president, on his cabinet, the national security advisor no less, been accused of committing a crime by taking money from a foreign entity, much less one connected to the Russians.”

The White House has refused to provide the House Oversight Committee with documents related to Flynn. The congressional panel is investigating possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, including potential collusion between the Trump campaign and foreign operatives.

“At the core of all this is the Russians interfered with our elections,” Smith said. “General Flynn received money through an entity that was from the Russians. And what they want to know is was there collusion? The White House at least is giving the appearance, according to these congressional leaders, of a lack of cooperation, which could give an overall appearance that they’re trying to cover something up. Why not quit with all the semantic juggling and stuff and get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible?”

Flynn resigned in February after it was revealed that he had mislead Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with a Russian ambassador.

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
