South Korea mocks ‘ignorant’ Trump for being completely oblivious about their region’s history

David Ferguson

20 Apr 2017 at 08:39 ET                   
An anchor from South Korea's Arirang News (Screen capture)

A South Korean English language newscast mocked President Donald Trump on Thursday for saying that Korea was once “part of China.”

The president made the remark in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Apr. 12. He said that China’s President Xi Jinping told him at Mar-a-Lago, “Korea actually used to be a part of China.”

On Thursday, Arirang News said, “U.S. Pres. Donald Trump is coming under fire in South Korea for some ignorant remarks he made about Korea’s being part of China, which in fact, it never was.”

“The suggestion is not true and not even worthy of a response,” said one South Korean government official.

Watch the video, embedded below:

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
