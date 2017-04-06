Quantcast

Stand-up comedian Don Rickles dies at 90

Elizabeth Preza

06 Apr 2017 at 14:06 ET                   
Don Rickles (Wikimedia Commons)

Legendary stand-up comedian Don Rickles died on Thursday at the age of 90 as the result of kidney failure. He would have turned 91 on May 8.

Rickles was a frequent guest on late night comedy shows including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Late Show with David Letterman. He was also a best-selling author.

