Stand-up comedian Don Rickles dies at 90

Legendary stand-up comedian Don Rickles died on Thursday at the age of 90 as the result of kidney failure. He would have turned 91 on May 8.

Rickles was a frequent guest on late night comedy shows including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Late Show with David Letterman. He was also a best-selling author.