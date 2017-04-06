Stand-up comedian Don Rickles dies at 90
Legendary stand-up comedian Don Rickles died on Thursday at the age of 90 as the result of kidney failure. He would have turned 91 on May 8.
Don Rickles has died at the age of 90, per his rep pic.twitter.com/fYGGkkaSh5
— Stefan Becket (@becket) April 6, 2017
Rickles was a frequent guest on late night comedy shows including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Late Show with David Letterman. He was also a best-selling author.
