The Case for Christ: What’s the evidence for the resurrection?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By Brent Landau, Lecturer in Religious Studies, University of Texas at Austin. Basilica of San Vitale, a church in Ravenna, Italy, kristobalite, CC BY-NC-ND In 1998, Lee Strobel, a reporter for the Chicago Tribune and a graduate of Yale Law School, published “The Case for Christ: A Journalist’s Personal Investigation of the Evidence for Jesus.” Strobel…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion