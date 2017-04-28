‘The meds have changed’: Morning Joe panel offers explanation for Trump’s recent ‘hushed tones’

Donny Deutsch on "Morning Joe" (Photo: Screen capture)

As President Donald Trump nears his 100th day on the job, he’s been admitting to reporters that governing is much harder than he expected.

A panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” agreed this signaled something like a change in tone for the blustery and self-aggrandizing Trump, who is loath to show weakness.

“Notice, when he’s speaking now, he’s speaking in much more hushed tones,” said panelist Donny Deutsch. “It’s a nuance, but there’s not the volume to the voice and the words themselves, even when he describes the North Korean leader as, ‘I’m not saying this, I’m not saying this,’ kind of presenting facts, there seems to be a much more nuanced, rational, restrained — yes, there’s still the political Tourette’s, and we still get some of these ridiculous things — but if you really step back and, if you just landed from Mars in the last two weeks and you really listened to the president, both in tone and content, you would say maybe there’s a bit more normalcy going on there.”

Co-host Willie Geist, who’s filling in for Joe Scarborough, reminded Deutsch that Trump has a rally Saturday, where he’s less likely to deliver a nuanced viewpoint.

“You might see more nuance, the volume will go up, but there is something that has happened — whether it’s (Steve) Bannon going away, whatever it is, something — the meds have changed,” Deutsch said. “Whatever it is, something has turned a bit in the last few weeks.”