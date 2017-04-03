‘The View’ uses Trump’s own words to create a PSA video on sexual assault and harassment

Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Jedediah Bila (Photo: Screen capture)

If you want to avoid sexually assaulting or sexually harassing someone “don’t do this,” is the message the women of “The View” gave before playing President Donald Trump’s “Access Hollywood” video. When Trump was caught on a hot mic, it was revealed that he believed he could grab women “by the p*ssy” because he was a celebrity and women would let him.

The women brought up the recent news that Fox News host Bill O’Reilly used his own personal money to settle harassment lawsuits brought by five accusers. They noted that in most cases there is a liability and that companies stand up for their employees and will settle cases, but in this instance, it was strange O’Reilly used his own personal money in the suit.

Co-host Jedediah Bila explained that the reason O’Reilly still had a job was due to ad revenue. He’s the highest grossing host on a network that relies on his presence and personality to profit. “It’s money,” Bila explained. “Money talks in this industry.” She went on to say that she believes Fox News “needs to decide who it wants to be to people.” The number of cases of sexual harassment are stacking up for the network and Bila said that she would like to see some accountability for the network if the allegations are true.

Co-host Joy Behar agreed but said that it was a microcosm of what was happening in the country as a whole.

“You’ve got men at the top, all those men sitting around dealing with women’s issues, you know, all up in your uterus and making decisions,” she said. “And now you have this group of sexual harassers keeping their jobs. Everybody is in place. Nobody is accountable for anything. Everybody’s getting away with everything.”

Bila brought up former President Bill Clinton to compare Trump, however, they all agreed that there was accountability for Clinton and, arguably for his wife. But Behar noted that there was also the difference that Clinton fought for women’s rights and freedoms and Trump does not.

