‘Totally’: Trump says he has a secret plan to ‘solve North Korea’ — without China’s help

David Edwards

02 Apr 2017 at 15:13 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump looks up during a meeting about healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump insisted over the weekend that he did not need China’s help to end the conflict between North and South Korea.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump said that he expected to bring up the topic when Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Mar-a-Lago this week.

“China has great influence over North Korea,” Trump explained. “And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t. And if they do that will be very good for China, and if they don’t it won’t be good for anyone.”

Trump was asked whether he envisions “a grand bargain that solves North Korea, takes American troops off the Korean peninsula.”

“Well, if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will,” the president said. “That is all I am telling you.”

“And do you think you can solve it without China’s help?” the Financial Times pressed.

“Totally,” Trump insisted. “I don’t have to say any more. Totally.”

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
