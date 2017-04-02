‘Totally’: Trump says he has a secret plan to ‘solve North Korea’ — without China’s help

U.S. President Donald Trump looks up during a meeting about healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump insisted over the weekend that he did not need China’s help to end the conflict between North and South Korea.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump said that he expected to bring up the topic when Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Mar-a-Lago this week.

“China has great influence over North Korea,” Trump explained. “And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t. And if they do that will be very good for China, and if they don’t it won’t be good for anyone.”

Trump was asked whether he envisions “a grand bargain that solves North Korea, takes American troops off the Korean peninsula.”

“Well, if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will,” the president said. “That is all I am telling you.”

“And do you think you can solve it without China’s help?” the Financial Times pressed.

“Totally,” Trump insisted. “I don’t have to say any more. Totally.”