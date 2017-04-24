Quantcast

Trump administration pulls down State Department page promoting Mar-a-Lago

Tom Boggioni

24 Apr 2017 at 19:11 ET                   
Donald Trump stands before his luxurious Florida compound, Mar-a-Lago, where he has spent many weekends of his young presidency (AFP Photo/Don EMMERT)

The Trump administration has pulled down a State Department web page that promoted President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after it was criticized by federal ethics experts.

In place of the web page, the State Department post reads: “The intention of the article was to inform the public about where the President has been hosting world leaders. We regret any misperception and have removed the post.”

The original post was part of the  ShareAmerica webpage, calling Trump’s resort an “American treasure.”

“By visiting this ‘winter White House,’ Trump is belatedly fulfilling the dream of Mar-a-Lago’s original owner and designer,” the page said.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
