Trump asked Washington Post to run 2016 electoral map on front page to commemorate first 100 days: report

Tom Boggioni

29 Apr 2017 at 11:38 ET                   
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters (Fox News/screen grab)

Appearing  on MSNBC on Friday night, a Washington Post reporter claimed President Donald Trump requested the paper run a photo of his winning electoral map on the front page to help celebrate his first 100 days in office.

White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker said that Trump pulled out a copy of the map during an interview and requested it be included on the front page alongside an interview that paper was conducting with him

“He brought out the map, he said, ‘Aren’t you impressed by this map?’ ” Rucker explained to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

“He encouraged me to take it home to my colleagues at the Washington Post and try to run it on the front page of our newspaper. I think he was sort of playing there, but it speaks to the pride that he has in that map,” Rucker added.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
