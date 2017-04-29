Trump asked Washington Post to run 2016 electoral map on front page to commemorate first 100 days: report

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters (Fox News/screen grab)

Appearing on MSNBC on Friday night, a Washington Post reporter claimed President Donald Trump requested the paper run a photo of his winning electoral map on the front page to help celebrate his first 100 days in office.

White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker said that Trump pulled out a copy of the map during an interview and requested it be included on the front page alongside an interview that paper was conducting with him

“He brought out the map, he said, ‘Aren’t you impressed by this map?’ ” Rucker explained to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

“He encouraged me to take it home to my colleagues at the Washington Post and try to run it on the front page of our newspaper. I think he was sort of playing there, but it speaks to the pride that he has in that map,” Rucker added.