Trump declares ‘Obamacare is dead’ in Sunday morning Twitter frenzy

President Trump holds a rally at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

President Donald Trump was up to his early morning Twitter hijinks on Sunday, declaring that “Obamacare is dead,” and saying his “healthcare plan in on the way.”

The president got off to an early start, calling the Democrats “leaderless” before saying they want to hand “billions” to insurance companies.

“The Democrats, without a leader, have become the party of obstruction. They are only interested in themselves and not in what’s best for U.S.,” Trump tweeted.

He later added, “You can’t compare anything to ObamaCare because ObamaCare is dead. Dems want billions to go to Insurance Companies to bail out donors….New healthcare plan is on its way. Will have much lower premiums & deductibles while at the same time taking care of pre-existing conditions!” over two tweets.

Depite Trump’s declaration that a new healthcare plan is on the way, House Majority Leader Paul Ryan (R-WI) has refused to bring a proposal to the floor because he has been unable to round up the votes needed to pass it.

Trump’s tweets can be seen below:

