Trump defends breaking promise to label China a currency manipulator in Easter morning tweet

Donald Trump makes a pointing gesture toward the media during a speech to a large crowd at a Thank You tour rally held at the Giant Center (Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump was back on Twitter bright and early Easter morning, denying he called out China for manipulating their currency despite the fact that he made that exact charge in late February.

After being quiet on his social media account for two days while staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump jumped back into the fray first thing on Sunday morning.

“Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!” the president tweeted.

However, in an exclusive interview with Reuters on Feb 24, Trump explained that he believes China is a “grand champion” of adjusting their currency.

“Well they, I think they’re grand champions at manipulation of currency. So I haven’t held back,” Trump said, before adding in a similar vein “We’ll see what happens.”

Five minutes after Trump denied his own words, he wished his Twitter followers a “Happy Easter.”

You can see the tweets below:

Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017