Trump hands everything to Jared Kushner because he’s already ‘lost faith’ in his other hires: GOP insider

A CNN panel on President Donald Trump senting Jared Kushner to Iraq turned into a discussion over why Trump is loading his inexperienced son-in-law down with overseeing all facets of the government — which is frustrating GOP observers.

According to CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel, GOP sources claim Trump has already “lost confidence” in some of his administration hires less than 100 days into his tenure as president.

“What are you hearing,” Up Front host Erin Burnett asked Gangel.

“First of all, this sort of makes him the Zelig of the White House,” Gangel explained. “China, Israel, the Middle East, opioids, fix the White House, but the Iraq announcement really caught lot of Republicans by surprise. I got a text from one senior Republican. Why? what does Rex Tillerson think about this? They’re just amazed.”

“Something that someone pointed out, no matter how smart you are and how much experience you have, one person should not be doing all of these things,” Gangel continued. “A Republican source who is really watching the White House closely said that he did not think this was about Jared grabbing power. He said he thought it was about Donald Trump has lost confidence in a lot of people around him.”

“And what does President Trump do when he loses confidence? He pivots to the people he knows the best, so the pivot to Jared,” she concluded.

