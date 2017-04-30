Trump invites Philippine strongman Rodrigo Duterte to White House

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shows to newly promoted officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) the 'Narco list', which names people involved in the illegal drug trade, during a speech at the Malacanang presidential palace in metro Manila, Philippines January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

President Donald Trump has invited controversial Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte to the White House, the Guardian is reporting.

While no date has been set between the two leaders, a readout of Saturday’s call to Duterte indicated the two discussed “the concerns of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) regarding regional security, including the threat posed by North Korea.”

Duterte is a controversial figure, encouraging vigilantes to take the law into their own hands and kill drug dealers, and he was recently accused, along with other Philippine officials, of “mass murder and crimes against humanity.”

Saturday’s report states that Trump and Duterte discussed the war on drugs, saying, “They also discussed the fact that the Philippine government is fighting very hard to rid its country of drugs, a scourge that affects many countries throughout the world.”