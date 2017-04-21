Trump says ‘100 day’ benchmark is ‘ridiculous’ — after spending 2 years bragging about what he’d do in first 100 days

Donald Trump (AFP Photo/Darren McCollester)

President Donald Trump on Friday issued a preemptive condemnation of what he expects will be negative media coverage of the first 100 days of his presidency.

The president, who has no major legislative accomplishments under his belt, lashed out at the media on Twitter for not recognizing all of his major achievements.

“No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!” Trump tweeted.

Trump obsessively watches cable news and regularly reacts angrily to negative coverage about him and his administration. The president has been reportedly pressuring Republicans in Congress to pass some kind of health care plan by next week because he is worried that the media will mock him for not having any major wins after the first 100 days of his presidency.

While Trump may now call the 100 days landmark a “ridiculous standard,” he made a big deal of his first 100 days during his campaign, when he pledged to label China as a currency manipulator and repeal Obamacare within the first three months of his presidency.