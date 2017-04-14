Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Unbelievable that she works in the White House’: Morning Joe’s Mika slams ‘kooky’ Kellyanne Conway

Tom Boggioni

14 Apr 2017 at 08:27 ET                   
Mika Brzezinski -- MSNBC

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, co-host Mika Brzezinski took another shot at Donald Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway, calling her “kooky,” while shaking her head and wondering how she still has a job at the White House.

Sharing a clip of Conway previously stating that Americans could be surveilled through their microwave ovens, the Morning Joe crew contrasted her statement with CIA director Mike Pompeo stating it was ludicrous at a press conference on Thursday.

“CIA officers like myself have sworn an oath to uphold the constitution,” Pompeo said at his press conference. “They’ve signed secrecy agreements, they quietly go about their work and try not to get too worked up over the headlines including the fanciful notion that they spy on their fellow citizens via microwave ovens.”

Cutting back to the studio, Brzezinski looked disgusted before stating, “That was the CIA director, seemingly throwing shade at Kelleyanne Conway who made that ridiculous and stupid statement.”

“You know it’s unbelievable that she works at the White House,” she continued before calling Conway, “Kooky.”

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Scott Walker cancels Easter Egg hunt at governor’s mansion over threats from anti-government fugitive
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+