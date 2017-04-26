WATCH: ‘Aggravated’ Ohio Trump voter blames DC Republicans for Trump’s bad 100 days

Trump supporter John Osborn talks with the Associated Press (Screen cap).

The Associated Press went to a barber shop in Ohio to chat up Trump voters and get their thoughts on the president’s first 100 days — and some of them were less than happy about what they’ve seen, although they mostly didn’t blame Trump himself.

Trump voter John Osborn told the AP that he gives Trump credit for “doing everything in his power to do what he promised to do,” but still admitted that he’s “more aggravated now” than he was 100 days ago when Trump’s term began.

“All I see is empty seats in Washington,” he said, referring to the Republican Congress. “They have the opportunity right now, controlling the House and Senate, Supreme Court, most of the governors. This is their time — it’s time to stop talking, it’s time to start doing.”

Other Trump supporters in Osborn’s barber shop said that they also didn’t think Trump was to blame for the country’s problems, but they said they were still discouraged by the lack of progress being made.

“This country is in bad shape,” said Trump supporter Redge Alley. “And if somebody don’t start working on it pretty soon, we’re in trouble.”

Watch the video below.