Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Boos erupt after Trump tells room full of construction workers that he won most of their votes

Brad Reed

04 Apr 2017 at 13:24 ET                   

President Donald Trump on Tuesday talked with a room full of construction union members, and things got a little awkward for him when he started boasting about his big election victory.

Although much of Trump’s speech before the North America’s Building Trades Unions was well received, the president caused some hackles when he said that he and his campaign had “tremendous support” from “almost everybody in this room.”

According to Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, the commotion began when one audience member stood up and shouted “Nope, nope!” when Trump bragged about winning over their support.

Elsewhere in the speech, the president got an ovation for pulling the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a massive trade deal that was widely opposed by organized labor.

Watch the video below.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Adam Schiff knocks down the wiretapping ‘innuendo’ unleashed by the White House and Devin Nunes
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+