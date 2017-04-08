WATCH: Ex-Breitbart executive warns that if Kushner forces out Bannon it will be ‘open warfare’ on Trump

Kurt Bardella 0n AM Joy -- (Screenshot)

During a panel discussion on the civil war being waged in the White House between Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior Trump adviser Steve Bannon, a former Breitbart employee said it will be “open warfare” on Trump is Kushner gets Bannon fired.

Appearing on MSNBC’s AM Joy with host Joy Reid, former Breitbart executive Kurt Bardella said the poor reaction from the conservative “Bannonite wing” of the party to the Syria attack was a sign they fear their man is losing his influence in the White House.

“They’re concerned they are about to lose their link to the West Wing and direct access to the president through Steve Bannon,” Bardella explained. “Clearly Steve is under siege right now. The fact that so many on the conservative right so forcefully came out against the actions of the president and strikes in Syria just tells you how much trouble Steve actually really is in.”

“But they are really going out there publicly, hammering Jared Kushner-aligned strategies because they see Steve could be in jeopardy and could be asked to leave at some point in the near future,” he continued.

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean then jumped in to defend Kusher with faint praise.

“I don’t know anything about Jared Kushner, but I know about Steve Bannon,” Dean remarked. “Steve Bannon is a white supremacist and he has no right to be in the White House, no right to have his values influence the president of the United States. and the sooner he goes the better. ”

“Jared Kushner from the little I know about him is a far better candidate,” Dean continued. “A 36-year-old, rather than a white supremacist who hates Jews. I don’t think somebody like that belongs in the White House and I can’t imagine why Trump put him in there in the first place. The sooner he’s gone, the better for America.”

Asked by host Reid what would happen to Trump’s support from the Breitbart wing is Bannon was booted, Bardella said it would get ugly.

“If Bannon is pushed out it will be open warfare from the outside in,” Bardella warned. “And all of the sudden the pages of Breitbart, who have been incredibly generous to Donald Trump to say the least, will start turning their fire on him or, at the very least, assign blame saying Trump betrayed the conservative right because of Jared Kushner and liberal Democrats inside the White House have turned them against us.”

Watch the video below via MSNBC: