WATCH: Cleveland Police Department holds press conference about manhunt for Facebook Live killer

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams (Screen capture)

Cleveland, OH Police Chief Calvin Williams and Mayor Frank Jackson held a live press conference Saturday to discuss the shooting rampage by Steve Stephens, who broadcast the murder of a 78-year-old man on Facebook Live.

Officials warn that Stephens has murdered multiple people. He is armed and considered extremely dangerous. The police department issued a warning statement earlier warning anyone who sees Stephens not to approach him, but to contact authorities immediately.

Soon: Cleveland Police press conference. Here's what they've said so far about Steve Stephens pic.twitter.com/PnJugxjaSZ — Derick Waller News 5 (@derickwallerTV) April 16, 2017

Watch the video, embedded below: