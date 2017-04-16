Quantcast

WATCH: Cleveland Police Department holds press conference about manhunt for Facebook Live killer

David Ferguson

16 Apr 2017 at 18:43 ET                   
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams (Screen capture)

Cleveland, OH Police Chief Calvin Williams and Mayor Frank Jackson held a live press conference Saturday to discuss the shooting rampage by Steve Stephens, who broadcast the murder of a 78-year-old man on Facebook Live.

Officials warn that Stephens has murdered multiple people. He is armed and considered extremely dangerous. The police department issued a warning statement earlier warning anyone who sees Stephens not to approach him, but to contact authorities immediately.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Donald Trump has no conscience — he only sees profits
