WATCH: Wikileaks trolls Trump with video of him saying he ‘loves’ them after threat to arrest Assange

Tom Boggioni

22 Apr 2017 at 12:36 ET                   
President Donald Trump (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

Following an announcement from President Donald Trump’s Justice Department that there are plans to arrest Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, the information dissemination group trolled the president by posting a video reminding him that he used to be one of their biggest fans.

During the campaign, Trump boldly stated he “loved” Wikileaks at a time when the group was publishing emails from Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Now that Trump has won, both CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have called Wikileaks a “non-state, hostile intelligence service,” and vowed to arrest Assange

In retaliation Wikileaks tweeted the video of Trump praising them, with the header: “Donald Trump, October 10, 2016: ‘This just came out. WikiLeaks! I love WikiLeaks!'”

You can see the tweet containing the video below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
