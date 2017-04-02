Watergate’s John Dean: ‘Half the population right now isn’t sure whether Trump is insane’

John Dean, Former White House Counsel for United States President Richard Nixon (Photo: Screen capture)

The former counsel to President Richard Nixon has lashed out at current President Donald Trump, questioning his sanity and saying he’s “happy every morning when I wake up to see he hasn’t blown up some part of the world.”

In an interview with Sky News, reported by The Independent, attorney John Dean called the nascent Trump presidency an “unfolding disaster,” that has baffled voters who can no longer guess what the impulsive Trump will do next.

“As I see it, about maybe half the population right now isn’t sure whether he is insane or if he’s just a totally angry man, they don’t know what he’s doing,” Dean explained. “About 40 per cent seem to be happy with him and approve of his job and another maybe 10 per cent are pretty confused or don’t care, so it’s very strange over here now.”

Dean admitted that Trump gives him “nightmares,” remarking, “We’ve never had a President like this. I’m kind of happy every morning when I wake up to see he hasn’t blown up some part of the world.”

The former Nixon lawyer also questioned whether Trump has attention deficit disorder which limits his ability to focus on the job and make appropriate decisions.

“I see it as unfolding disaster at this point,” he ruefully added.