‘We need some leadership here’: Democratic Rep blasts Trump’s lack of a ‘coherent policy’ on Syria

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, D-CA, on MSNBC (Screen capture)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass appeared on MSNBC Friday evening and ripped President Donald Trump’s inconsistency on foreign policy and his failure to articulate a coherent strategy with regards to Syria and the rest of the world.

“What concerns me,” said Bass to host Greta Van Susteren regarding the Tomahawk strike on a Syrian air base Thursday night, “is that we have a president who’s been in office for nearly three months and we have no idea what his foreign policy is.”

She continued, “So I just don’t know where this fits. He also won’t tell us what he plans to do next, if there would be another strike.”

“This needs to be discussed and debated in Congress because we simply do not know what he’s going to do,” Bass said. “Just a week ago, he was saying something completely different.”

In spite of the fact that Congress has adjourned, Bass called on Trump and Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) to return Congress to session in order to carry out the requirements of the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) Act, which requires the president to consult with Congress over deployment of U.S. armed forces.

“We can come back at any time,” said Bass about the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. “Any time there’s an emergency.”

“Without a coherent foreign policy,” she said, “we need some leadership here.”

“I think the world needs to come together to address Syria,” Bass said, conceding that it’s “easier said than done.”

“But this is no answer,” she said.

