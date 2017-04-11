‘What the hell is that?’: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones can’t believe Spicer’s ‘ignorant’ Hitler claim

Alex Jones (Photo: screen capture)

Infowars founder Alex Jones—birther, Pizzagate peddler and Sandy Hook truther—was dumbfounded on Tuesday by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s factually inaccurate claim that Adolf Hilter “didn’t even sink” to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons.

Jones was informed of the comment by right-wing YouTube personality Paul Joseph Watson, who noted it’s “strange times” when the White House press secretary makes such an absurd comment.

“What the hell is that from Sean Spicer?” Jones demanded. “Was he being sarcastic?”

“No, he was comparing Hitler with Assad, and he said, ‘even Hitler didn’t stoop to this level,” Watson explained

“It shows how historically ignorant his crew is,” Jones later replied.

Watch the video below, via @Yashar:

WATCH: Alex Jones re Spicer “What the hell is that from Sean Spicer? Was he being sarcastic? It shows how historically ignorant his crew is” pic.twitter.com/z7qW1paIel — Yashar (@yashar) April 11, 2017

Internet observers, noting that it’s not everyday a famous conspiracy theorist disavows something asserted by the White House for being too… fringe. “Strange times,” indeed:

tfw Alex Jones dunks on your for being historically ignorant. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 11, 2017

Being fact-checked by Alex Jones, accurately, has to be the ultimate low for a Presidential press secretary. https://t.co/Bj6iYOtTv2 — Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) April 11, 2017

This will all end with Alex Jones disavowing the Trump administration. “I’m sorry but those guys are just extremist clowns,” Jones says. https://t.co/Hmnfm3GLwd — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) April 11, 2017

Craziest thing about this clip is that Alex Jones apparently accepts that the Holocaust happened. https://t.co/UzuaajrZR7 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 11, 2017