‘What the hell is that?’: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones can’t believe Spicer’s ‘ignorant’ Hitler claim

Elizabeth Preza

11 Apr 2017 at 17:42 ET                   
Alex Jones (Photo: screen capture)

Infowars founder Alex Jones—birther, Pizzagate peddler and Sandy Hook truther—was dumbfounded on Tuesday by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s factually inaccurate claim that Adolf Hilter “didn’t even sink” to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons.

Jones was informed of the comment by right-wing YouTube personality Paul Joseph Watson, who noted it’s “strange times” when the White House press secretary makes such an absurd comment.

“What the hell is that from Sean Spicer?” Jones demanded. “Was he being sarcastic?”

“No, he was comparing Hitler with Assad, and he said, ‘even Hitler didn’t stoop to this level,” Watson explained

“It shows how historically ignorant his crew is,” Jones later replied.

Watch the video below, via @Yashar:

Internet observers, noting that it’s not everyday a famous conspiracy theorist disavows something asserted by the White House for being too… fringe. “Strange times,” indeed:

