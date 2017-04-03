White House releases official Melania Trump photo ‘taken in her new residence at the White House’

Official White House photo of First Lady Melania Trump (cropped)

The White House on Monday released the “official” photograph of First Lady Melania Trump.

Even though the first lady spends almost all of her time at Trump Tower in New York City, a statement from the White House referred to the White House as her “new residence.”

“The White House is announcing the release of the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump, taken in her new residence at the White House,” the statement said.

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” Melania Trump said, according to the statement.