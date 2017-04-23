Quantcast

White House threatened legal action against ex-adviser Carter Page if he didn’t stop calling himself Trump ‘adviser’

Tom Boggioni

23 Apr 2017 at 11:44 ET                   
Carter Page (Photo: Screen capture)

Carter Page, the oil industry consultant currently under investigation by the FBI, was instructed to never refer to himself as an “adviser” to President Trump in a letter from Trump’s White House counsel, LawNewz is reporting.

According to the report, a letter was sent by Trump transition lawyer Donald McGahn back in December bluntly putting Page in his place.

“You were merely one of the many people named to a foreign policy advisory committee in March of 2016 — a committee that met one time,” now-White House counsel McGahn wrote to Page. “You never met Mr. Trump, nor did you ever ‘advise’ Mr. Trump about anything. You are thus not an ‘advisor’ to Mr. Trump in any sense of the word.”

Page has become a problem for the Trump administration after admitting that he met with Russian agents while serving on Trump’s committee — with the agreement reportedly trying to recruit him.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
