‘You disgusting creep’: Internet hammers Fox’s Jesse Watters after he ‘clarifies’ his crude Ivanka joke

Brad Reed

26 Apr 2017 at 11:15 ET                   
Fox News correspondent Jesse Watters (screen grab)

Fox News’ Jesse Watters has issued a “clarification” after he came under criticism for making what appeared to be an oral sex joke about Ivanka Trump on Tuesday night.

The trouble for Watters started on Tuesday, when he said that he liked the way that Ivanka Trump was “speaking into that microphone” during a panel discussion on The Five, as he smiled and made a gesture with his hands that seemed to imply he was talking about oral sex.

After a facing a backlash for his joke, Watters took to social media to say that he wasn’t actually making a joke about oral sex.

“On air I was referring to Ivanka’s voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ,” Watters wrote on Twitter. “This was in no way a joke about anything else.”

Many Twitter users were not convinced by Watters’ “clarification,” however, and tore into him for treating his viewers like fools.

Some of the top reactions follow below.

