‘You disgusting creep’: Internet hammers Fox’s Jesse Watters after he ‘clarifies’ his crude Ivanka joke

Fox News correspondent Jesse Watters (screen grab)

Fox News’ Jesse Watters has issued a “clarification” after he came under criticism for making what appeared to be an oral sex joke about Ivanka Trump on Tuesday night.

The trouble for Watters started on Tuesday, when he said that he liked the way that Ivanka Trump was “speaking into that microphone” during a panel discussion on The Five, as he smiled and made a gesture with his hands that seemed to imply he was talking about oral sex.

After a facing a backlash for his joke, Watters took to social media to say that he wasn’t actually making a joke about oral sex.

“On air I was referring to Ivanka’s voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ,” Watters wrote on Twitter. “This was in no way a joke about anything else.”

Many Twitter users were not convinced by Watters’ “clarification,” however, and tore into him for treating his viewers like fools.

Some of the top reactions follow below.

You are so full of shit it's coming out your ears, you disgusting creep. https://t.co/1cnrfc8rDC — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 26, 2017

@jessebwatters wow. Do you have an intern on staff who helps ensure you stay that full of shit or do you manage it yourself? — Ian Fortey (@IanFortey) April 26, 2017

@jessebwatters Bullshit! you referenced how she was "holding" the mic, not how she was speaking… very respectful — Truth Hurts (@Golden_B0Y204) April 26, 2017

@jessebwatters Well, that clears things up. Can you point to an example of where you said "I like how he is using that mic" abt male politicians? — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 26, 2017

@jessebwatters Please…even my 12 YO knew what you were trying to say !!! — Michelle (@Michelleo201) April 26, 2017

jesse watters always has this twinkle in his eye like he just drowned his brother's guinea pig and can't wait for him to find the body — Ellie Shechet (@ellieshechet) April 26, 2017

@jessebwatters Have you ever felt the need to comment on the sound of a man's voice? — Lauren Gard (@LaurenGardSF) April 26, 2017

@jessebwatters You are following the President's example in the way you speak about women & in the lies you tell afterwards. pic.twitter.com/PQjYZJHiMI — KGVote (@KGvote) April 26, 2017