A new website will ship your ashes to the GOP Rep. of your choice if Trumpcare kills you

A new website will send your cremated remains to Republicans in Congress if the American Healthcare Act (AHCA) — also known as “Trumpcare” — kills you by discontinuing your coverage or denying you access to medications, surgery or other treatments.

Mediaite.com’s Linsey Ellefson said on Friday that MailMeToTheGOP.com will mail your ashes to a Republican in Congress if you die as a result of Trumpcare.

“Millions of Americans rely on protections and coverage from the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. The Republicans new bill will gut these protections and many will die,” says MailMe’s website. “They deserve to know it. Fill out our form and we’ll help you get papers in order to send your ashes to a GOP member of Congress if you pass.”

Users of the website have the option of writing a custom message about how and why they died as a result of Trumpcare, but there are also pre-written messages like, “My combat tour in Iraq resulted in enough disability to make me uninsurable, but not enough to get all my healthcare through the VA. You killed me, you prick” and “Because you took away my f*cking insurance.”

Mediaite reported that the website received so many visitors on Thursday that it crashed after founder Zoey Jordan Salsbury posted an invitation on Twitter.

Is #AHCA going to kill you? Me too. That's why I make a way to be sure your ashes get sent to a GOP Congressperson: https://t.co/XegGboc3sL — Zoey Jordan Salsbury (@zoeyjsalsbury) May 4, 2017

Republicans in the House of Representatives passed the AHCA on Thursday, a move that has been widely condemned by Democrats and some Republicans. The bill, if it becomes law, will strip insurance coverage for an estimated 24 million people or more. Moderate and hardline conservative Republicans signed on to the bill under pressure from the Trump White House. Most members held their noses and voted for the bill confident that the U.S. Senate will substantially alter or kill the bill altogether.