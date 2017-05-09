‘A troubling pattern’: Schumer questions ‘coincidence’ of Trump firing Comey, Yates and others investigating him

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gestures at a news conference on Amtrak funding on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

In a late night press conference Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called the firing on FBI Director James Comey by President Donald Trump a “cover-up” and called for a special investigator to look into the Trump administration.

Along with ethe firing of acting-Attorney General Sally Yates, Schumer noted “‘A troubling pattern.”

Schumer said that Trump called him personally to tell him of his decision and that Schumer told him he was “making a mistake.”

“I told the president, Mr President, with all due respect, you’re making a big mistake,” Schumer explained.

He added, that “If no special prosecutor is appointed, everyone is going to suspect coverup.”

“Are people going to suspect cover up, absolutely,” Schumer continued before calling for a “Fearless, independent, special prosecutor.”