Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘A troubling pattern’: Schumer questions ‘coincidence’ of Trump firing Comey, Yates and others investigating him

Tom Boggioni

09 May 2017 at 19:21 ET                   
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gestures at a news conference on Amtrak funding on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

In a late night press conference Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called the firing on FBI Director James Comey by President Donald Trump a “cover-up” and called for a special investigator to look into the Trump administration.

Along with ethe firing of acting-Attorney General Sally Yates, Schumer noted “‘A troubling pattern.”

Schumer said that Trump called him personally to tell him of his decision and that Schumer told him he was “making a mistake.”

“I told the president, Mr President, with all due respect, you’re making a big mistake,” Schumer explained.

He added, that “If no special prosecutor  is appointed, everyone is going to suspect coverup.”

“Are people going to suspect cover up, absolutely,” Schumer continued before calling for a “Fearless, independent, special prosecutor.”

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: CNN, MSNBC and FOX News react to Comey firing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+