Adam Schiff to Maher: GOP lining their pockets before Trump’s ‘wheels come completely off the wagon’

Rep. Adam Schiff (MSNBC)

Democratic co-chair of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff told Bill Maher in an interview Friday night that Republicans are remaining loyal to President Donald Trump because they want to get key parts of their agenda pushed through “before the wheels come completely off the wagon.”

After a week of stunning revelations, the firing of FBI Director James Comey and then the ever-shifting rationale offered by Trump surrogates, which then got bowled over by Trump himself in an interview with Lester Holt, Maher asked Schiff when the GOP is going to start breaking with the president.

After showing a rowdy town hall in which a constituent shouted at a Republican House member to “decide to be an American and not a politician,” Maher asked Schiff, “How can they govern if that’s what’s brewing out in America? What are the Republicans saying to each other behind closed doors? They must be sh*tting their pants.”

Schiff laughed, but then said, “They all want something from this president before the wheels come completely off the wagon. They want their tax cuts, they want their regulatory repeal of all the mining regulations, etc. And then they’ll find their spine.”

