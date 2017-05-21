Quantcast

‘All hail the New World Orb-er’: Internet loses its collective sh*t over pic of Trump with Saudi orb

David Ferguson

21 May 2017 at 16:40 ET                   
Donald Trump and male members of the Saudi royal family place their hands on a glowing orb (Twitter.com)

On Sunday, a photo emerged of President Donald Trump with members of the Saudi royal family laying their hands on a glowing white orb. The sinister-looking scene was an update from Trump’s first presidential trip abroad, which some administration boosters hope will serve as a “reset” from the string of scandals, gaffes and disasters that have plagued the White House since Inauguration Day.

Twitter users marveled over the photo, joking that Alex Jones must be having the meltdown of his life seeing his favorite politician laying hands on a glowing object “in a totally non-Illuminati way.”

Others joked that we’ll now be worshipping the orb as part of the “New World Orb-er.” We at the Raw Story Oh Hell Why Not desk welcome our new round, glowing overlord. The other round, glowing overlord might well be on his way to jail.

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
