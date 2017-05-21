‘All hail the New World Orb-er’: Internet loses its collective sh*t over pic of Trump with Saudi orb

Donald Trump and male members of the Saudi royal family place their hands on a glowing orb (Twitter.com)

On Sunday, a photo emerged of President Donald Trump with members of the Saudi royal family laying their hands on a glowing white orb. The sinister-looking scene was an update from Trump’s first presidential trip abroad, which some administration boosters hope will serve as a “reset” from the string of scandals, gaffes and disasters that have plagued the White House since Inauguration Day.

Twitter users marveled over the photo, joking that Alex Jones must be having the meltdown of his life seeing his favorite politician laying hands on a glowing object “in a totally non-Illuminati way.”

Others joked that we’ll now be worshipping the orb as part of the “New World Orb-er.” We at the Raw Story Oh Hell Why Not desk welcome our new round, glowing overlord. The other round, glowing overlord might well be on his way to jail.

just some billionaires gathering in the dark and holding a glowing orb. probably fine — jon hendren (@fart) May 21, 2017

Trump During the Campaign: "I will NEVER touch The Orb, even though its mysterious glow seduces and beguiles."

Trump Today: pic.twitter.com/eWoaDeXj8n — Nick Greene (@NickGreene) May 21, 2017

"We want the most evil-looking photo op ever – bring out the large, glowing orb" #infowars pic.twitter.com/EHF1gdp1hC — Christopher Cooper (@ARTofCOOP) May 21, 2017

oh you know, a bunch of plutocrats in a darkened room putting their hands on a glowing orb in a totally non-illuminati kind of way pic.twitter.com/Q2Ue2FBi6l — shrill (@theshrillest) May 21, 2017

Red hat guy 2016: trump is going to own the globalist cucks!

2017: Trump in shadows holding a glowing power orb with saudi royal family — derek (@eedrk) May 21, 2017

RIYADH — President Trump announced today that the Orb is his God now, praise to Its Luminescence, O how he longs for the warmth of Ørb pic.twitter.com/lSCjHgotgW — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 21, 2017

Look, do I agree with the Orb's entire agenda? Of course not. But I do trust that the Orb has humanity's best interests at heart. — Matt Christman (@cushbomb) May 21, 2017

Touched another man's orb once. Hey, I was in college. — Gabby Hayes (@RealGabbyHayes) May 21, 2017

@franklinleonard ALL HAIL THE ORB — Bill Stack (@FancySpaceMagic) May 21, 2017

Sure,you're goth, but are you destroy-thew/ your-psycho-friends-while-you-summon-the power-of-the-last-Dragon-Orb-to-bring-Armageddon goth? https://t.co/upMdwJm0j2 — Average Birdperson (@skelethon23) May 21, 2017

orb? … i havent heard that name in years — freg (boat) (@crumbskull) May 21, 2017

All hail the orb https://t.co/VtO8m14p1y May 22, 2017 at 03:21AM — blitzkriegradio (@blitzkriegradio) May 21, 2017

we're definitely living in a video game – at some point one of us will have a mission to retrieve this orb https://t.co/bAcrqZBFBy — phoon (@weirdfigs) May 21, 2017

I switch consciousnesses with the best people. Top guys. Head-dress guy, here. He's great. I'm gonna use the #orb to switch with him. Magic! pic.twitter.com/hJeyfEa5Gq — Fake Trump Talk (@faketrumptalk) May 21, 2017